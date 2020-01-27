Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issued By Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.34.

KEY opened at $19.29 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,452. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

