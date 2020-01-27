Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

