Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Lifted by Analyst

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UNTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $21.32 on Monday. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $235.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

