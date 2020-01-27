Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $55.84 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

