Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $81.26 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BOK Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

