Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Procter & Gamble Co Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procter & Gamble in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 987,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,271,000 after purchasing an additional 204,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $10,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

