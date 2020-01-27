Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Sells $40,240.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,730.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after buying an additional 354,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 200,999 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $3,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quanterix by 303.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119,691 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $2,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

