Qudian (NYSE:QD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qudian Inc. provides online consumer finance platforms primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. The Company offers cash credit products which include funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. Qudian Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CICC Research cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Qudian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qudian has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qudian will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qudian by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,822 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,155,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 4,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 987,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Qudian by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

