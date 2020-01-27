Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485 over the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,621,000 after purchasing an additional 108,474 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,254,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.