Regal Beloit (RBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Regal Beloit has set its FY19 guidance at $5.45-5.55 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBC opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Regal Beloit news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

