RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNLSY. Evercore ISI lowered RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

