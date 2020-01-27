Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,816,000 after buying an additional 822,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after acquiring an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Republic Services by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,105,000 after acquiring an additional 530,272 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 471,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $94.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In other Republic Services news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $551,260 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

