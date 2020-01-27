Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marten Transport, Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

MRTN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Marten Transport by 141.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

