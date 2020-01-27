Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE CBU opened at $69.52 on Monday. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 178,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $503,587.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

