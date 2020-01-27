Research Analysts Offer Predictions for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in United Community Banks by 33.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 155,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.