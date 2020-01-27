Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & AIM ImmunoTech (NASDAQ:AIM)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

31.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 277.92 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -6.87 AIM ImmunoTech $370,000.00 25.45 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autolus Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.15%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 294.74%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58% AIM ImmunoTech N/A -159.40% -60.22%

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, and cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.