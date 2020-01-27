Reviewing GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) & Total (OTCMKTS:TOT)

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Total’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $355.10 million 1.73 -$283.60 million $1.09 2.02 Total $209.36 billion 0.67 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.35

Total has higher revenue and earnings than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Total, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Total 0 3 11 0 2.79

Total has a consensus price target of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Total’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Total 4.81% 9.96% 4.48%

Risk & Volatility

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Total pays an annual dividend of $2.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Total has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Total is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Total beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

