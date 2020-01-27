Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ricoh from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RICOY stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.50. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

