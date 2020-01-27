Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 307.1% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

