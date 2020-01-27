Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 50,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,950,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,185,155.70.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 80,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,200.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,890.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,275.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,320.00.

Shares of CVE:GWM opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. Galway Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.44.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

