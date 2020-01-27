Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $17,190,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,833.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1,815.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

