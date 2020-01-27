Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of SB opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.60. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

