Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 5,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,584 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 248.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

