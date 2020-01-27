Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

