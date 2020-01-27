Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 320 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

