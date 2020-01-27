Schneider National (SNDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Schneider National to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY19 guidance at $1.24-1.30 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $27.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.73.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.