S&CO Inc. Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 119.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after acquiring an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,224,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

