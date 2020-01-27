Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 668,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.08 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

