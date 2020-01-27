Short Interest in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Increases By 272.2%

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of AMRK opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of -0.06. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.