Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Expands By 200.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $20.50 on Monday. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 666,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.24% of Ellomay Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

