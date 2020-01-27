Short Interest in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Increases By 42.3%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LTRX stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.77. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,599,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

