Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Increases By 62.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $1.58 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

