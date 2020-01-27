Short Interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Drops By 16.7%

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 23.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

PROV stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.