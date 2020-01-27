Short Interest in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Declines By 17.0%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rev Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rev Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Rev Group stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.91.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Rev Group’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.