Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $122.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

