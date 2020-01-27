SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

SMBK opened at $23.23 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

