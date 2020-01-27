Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.64 ($39.11).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €33.74 ($39.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.12. Software has a 1 year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1 year high of €34.19 ($39.76).

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.