Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $371.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBT. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

