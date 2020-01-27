Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.72.

BIIB stock opened at $278.14 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.37.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

