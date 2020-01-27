Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AON were worth $21,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of AON by 29.3% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 108.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $213.42 on Monday. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $151.65 and a 52 week high of $214.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.