Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO opened at $79.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,566,981 shares of company stock valued at $120,801,463. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

