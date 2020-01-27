Strs Ohio Has $23.72 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,245 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $183.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $184.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $470,589.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,683,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,154 shares of company stock valued at $44,535,606 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

