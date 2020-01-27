Strs Ohio Has $289.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $289,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $417.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,237. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.