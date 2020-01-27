Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOG. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Harley-Davidson from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

