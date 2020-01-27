Strs Ohio Sells 30,407 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

