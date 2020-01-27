Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 491 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 428,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $58.51 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

