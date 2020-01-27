Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,297 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.26.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

