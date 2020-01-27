Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 312 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 84.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

NYSE ALB opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.