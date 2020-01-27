Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $104,418,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Aramark by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

