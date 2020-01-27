Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apache were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 12,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.95. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

